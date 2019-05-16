|
JOAN ANN OWENS COLE, 84, of Ashland, widow of Pete Cole, died May 14 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired from Armco Inc. as a Registered Nurse. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 16, 2019
