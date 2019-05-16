Home

Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
(606) 324-4128
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
JOAN ANN OWENS COLE, 84, of Ashland, widow of Pete Cole, died May 14 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired from Armco Inc. as a Registered Nurse. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 16, 2019
