|
|
JOAN CREDE PULLEN, 89, of West Hamlin, W.Va., went home to the Lord Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born October 21, 1929, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Eustace Adkins and Lena Adkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Pullen Sr.; and her siblings, Glenneth Matz (Irving), Shirley Shultz (Leon), Kenneth Adkins, Ruth Edwards (Bob), Mary Triplett (Theodore), Virginia VeuCasovic (Jim) and Myrtle Kerwood (Tom). Joan will be lovingly remembered by her son, Albert Colby; daughter, Colleen Davidson; son-in-law, Randy Davidson; son, Jerry Pullen; daughter-in-law, Melanie Pullen; grandson, Sandy Davidson (Carrie); granddaughter, Sara Cooper (Matthew); granddaughter, Shayla Pritchard (Chase); granddaughter, Samantha Colby; granddaughter, Stephanie Colby; her beloved great-grandchildren, Ganon Davidson, Parker Adkins, Triton Davidson, Lucy Pritchard; and special family members, Beth Venzon Colby and Melanie Mabe. She lived a beautiful life and was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at McGhee Handley Funeral Home in West Hamlin, W.Va., with visitation beginning at noon until service time. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019