Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
(304) 824-3733
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McGhee Handley Funeral Home
West Hamlin, WV
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
McGhee Handley Funeral Home
West Hamlin, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN PULLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN CREDE PULLEN


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN CREDE PULLEN Obituary




JOAN CREDE PULLEN, 89, of West Hamlin, W.Va., went home to the Lord Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born October 21, 1929, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Eustace Adkins and Lena Adkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Pullen Sr.; and her siblings, Glenneth Matz (Irving), Shirley Shultz (Leon), Kenneth Adkins, Ruth Edwards (Bob), Mary Triplett (Theodore), Virginia VeuCasovic (Jim) and Myrtle Kerwood (Tom). Joan will be lovingly remembered by her son, Albert Colby; daughter, Colleen Davidson; son-in-law, Randy Davidson; son, Jerry Pullen; daughter-in-law, Melanie Pullen; grandson, Sandy Davidson (Carrie); granddaughter, Sara Cooper (Matthew); granddaughter, Shayla Pritchard (Chase); granddaughter, Samantha Colby; granddaughter, Stephanie Colby; her beloved great-grandchildren, Ganon Davidson, Parker Adkins, Triton Davidson, Lucy Pritchard; and special family members, Beth Venzon Colby and Melanie Mabe. She lived a beautiful life and was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at McGhee Handley Funeral Home in West Hamlin, W.Va., with visitation beginning at noon until service time. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now