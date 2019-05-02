







JOAN ELIZABETH CURRINGTON MOSCO, 87, of Henrico, Va., formerly of Ironton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019. She was born October 17, 1931, a daughter of the late Thomas F. Currington and Erma Bowman Currington in Ironton, Ohio. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years, Anthony D. Mosco. She was a 1949 graduate of Ironton High School and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. She was also an employee of 31 years of AEP Kentucky Power Division. She is survived by her two daughters, Martha (Kenneth) Campbell of Henrico, Va., and Rosalia Lilly of Radford, Va.; four grandchildren, Erin Lilly of Ironton, Ohio, Amelia Campbell of Dallas, TX, Christopher Lilly of Radford, Va., and Kenneth Campbell of Henrico, Va. She is also survived by a sister, Gloria Mauthe of Ypsilanti, Mich. Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, OH. Funeral Mass will follow at Saint Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church at 11 a.m., with burial in Woodland Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Manorhouse Assisted Living of Henrico, Va., and Ascend Hospice for the love and care for Joan during the past few months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joan's memory to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. To offer the Moscoe family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 2, 2019