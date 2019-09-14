|
JOAN LAURA CHANDLER PARSONS, 82, of Charleston, was taken by angels to her infant son, James Harold "Jamie" Parsons, on September 12, 2019. Joan cherished the time spent with her many friends. She was a member of The Red Hat Society and was an avid bowler. In addition to her son, she was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Faye Chandler; and brother, Stafford Chandler. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Sankey Parsons; children, Wendell Parsons (Rae Ann), Tonia P. Shelton and Stephen Parsons (Maurica); grandchildren, Jason Parsons (Stephanie), Jake Shelton (Amy), Jamie Shelton, Courtney Parsons and Michael Parsons; great-grandchildren, Jared, Lilly, Ian and Evelyn; and a special cousin, Phyllis Adams. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 16, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019