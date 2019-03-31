







JOAN PIERSON GARDNER, 89, of Huntington, widow of Hollis Eugene Gardner, died on March 27, 2019, at Madison Park Care Home. She was born November 20, 1929, to Nada C. Godbey Pierson Corey and Raymond August Pierson, in Eccles, W.Va. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Calvin A. Pierson and James Ray Pierson. She was "that mother" who was always a PTA member, homeroom mother, amazing seamstress and cook, and an exemplary do-gooder. She was a very active member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the E.T. Jones Sunday School Class, served as a circle chairman in the United Methodist Women, participated in a number of ministries and was employed as church hostess. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Cridlin Food and Clothing Pantry of Christian Associates. She was married to Hollis Eugene "Gene" Gardner for 64 years. She is survived by four children, Anita Lee Gardner Farrell (Michael) of Huntington, Gene William Gardner (Kim) of Madison, Miss., Ronald Ray Gardner (Monica) of Newport, Ky., and Gregory Scott Gardner (Linda) of Sebastian, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Kevin (Holly), Mark (Sarah), Marty (Brette), Vinny Farrell, Grant (Ashleigh), Brad (Tia), Tracey, Haley (Anthony) and Madison (Rick) Gardner; and seven great-grandchildren, Loretta, Thurston, Addison, Ava Leigh, Brooklyn, Gavin and Nathan; and a sister, Nancy Pierson Farr of Harper, W.Va. The family wishes to thank the staff of Madison Park Care Home and Hospice of Huntington for their loving care. In a final act of charity, Joan's body was donated to the Human Gift Registry for the advancement of medical education. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please, no flowers. Donations may be made to Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 26, Huntington, WV 25706, or Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709.