Memorial service for JOAN PIERSON GARDNER will be Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church at noon. An hour of visitation will precede the service. Joan, of Huntington, widow of Hollis Eugene "Gene" Gardner, died on March 27 at age 89. She is survived by four children, Anita Farrell, Gene, Ron and Greg Gardner; nine grandchildren, Kevin, Mark, Marty and Vinny Farrell, Grant, Brad, Tracey, Haley and Madison Gardner; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Farr. Please, no flowers. Donations may be made to Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 26, Huntington, WV 25706, or Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019