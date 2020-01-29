|
|
JOANN BARRETT, of Hamlin, born September 10, 1928, passed away January 28, 2020, at the age of ninety-one years, four months and eighteen days. She was the daughter of the late James Frazier Turley and Dora Wine Turley and was also preceded in death by her husband, Hercile H. "Chick" Barrett. She was a member of Hamlin United Methodist Church, Hamlin GFWC, Friends of the Art in Hamlin and served on the Republican Committee for Women for multiple years. She was a schoolteacher and Guidance Counselor in Kanawha County. After retiring she continued substitute teaching in Lincoln County. She is survived by two sons, Stephen Frazier Barrett of Hamlin and Michael Aaron Barrett of Hamlin; three grandchildren, Stephanie Rhyannon Adkins, Ian Frazier Barrett and Tiffanny Nicole Barrett; and seven great-grandchildren, Sebastian Kittle-Winters, Kimber Adkins, Kalliope Barrett, Silas Barrett, Zarya Campbell, Zayla Campbell and Makiya Campbell. Funeral service will be noon Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Robert Fulton officiating. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020