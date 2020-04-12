|
JOANN EVANS, 91, of Indian Trail, N.C., passed peacefully on April 4, 2020. She was born on June 10, 1928, and lived the majority of her life in Huntington, W.Va. Throughout her years in West Virginia, she actively worked for the Head Start Program, Southwestern Community Action and Council on Aging. As a result of her hard work, Joann helped many people, both young and old, in many different ways. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and Mill Grove United Methodist Church. Joann was preceded in death by her father, Jay P. Cutright, and mother, Artie Mae Cutright, her sister, Maxine Cutright Smith (Russell), and brothers, Donald Cutright (Marsha), Richard Cutright (Pat) and John Cutright (Nettye). She is survived by her three children, Linda Owen (Bill) of Blythewood, S.C., Kay Evans Webb of Indian Trail, N.C., and Richard Evans of Indian Trail, N.C. She also enjoyed, and dearly loved, four grandchildren, Michael Owen of Mount Laurel, N.J., Kimberly Rutlia (Paul) of Orlando, Fla., Ryan and Holly Evans of Indian Trail, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Mrs. Evans will be at a later date, upon expiration of the home containment order. In lieu of flowers, please send your desired contribution to Novant Hospice, 324 N. McDowell St., Charlotte, NC 28204. The Evans family is in the care of Gaskin Funeral Services, Matthews, N.C.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020