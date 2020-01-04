|
JOANN FISCHER HYNUS, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, in The Hospice Home of Burlington, N.C. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Huntington, with the Reverend Carl W. Ames, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born January 31, 1934, in Huntington, the daughter of the late George and Rose Fischer. Also preceding her in death was a husband, Richard Hynus, a daughter, June Glass, and a son, Jim Hynus; four brothers, Richard Fischer, Clyde Fischer, Clyne Fischer and Sam Fischer; four sisters, Imogene Cook, Evelyn Young, Merle Lemley and Freda Pastorius; and brothers-in-law, Joe and Don Hynus. She was a homemaker of three children, who was very involved with their school events and athletics through PTAs, Little League six concessions, Beverly Hills Junior High and Huntington East High School athletic booster clubs. She was a charter member of Christ the King Lutheran Church and enjoyed spending time in Palm Harbor, Florida, going to yard sales and estate sales when her husband was still living. Survivors include a son and his wife, Bill and Nancy Hynus of Mebane, N.C.; a daughter-in-law, Anita Hynus of Apex, N.C.; five grandchildren, Nicole Rice and her husband Sean of Mebane, N.C., Jennifer Glass and her husband David Kramp of Cincinnati, Ohio, Ashley Lindsey and her husband Charles of Wilmington, N.C., Cassie Hynus of Cary, N.C., and Zac Hynus of Apex, N.C.; four great-grandchildren, Oscar and June Kramp of Cincinnati, Ohio, Stella and Will Lindsey of Wilmington, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Florence Hynus of Huntington; and many nephews and nieces. Friends may call before the service at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5700 Route 60 East, Huntington, from 1 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.