JOANN PACK, 62, of Owensboro, Ky., died July 1 in Hospice of Western Kentucky. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro. An additional visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chapmanville, W.Va., with a service at 1 p.m. Burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Memorials may be made to Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. www.glenncares.com or www.evans-funeral-home.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 13, 2019