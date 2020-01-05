|
|
JOANN PARSLEY WEBB, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Greg Wirzfeld officiating. Interment will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. JoAnn was born April 5, 1941, in Kenova, a daughter of the late Wayne and Myrtle Parsley. She was a former customer service representative with Lowe's. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Parsley and Thomas Messer. She is survived by five children, Ray Webb (Mary), Tony Webb (Sandy), Kim Webb Bourdelais, Brian Webb (Rebecca) and Rhonda Boggs (Todd); eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five sisters, Diane, Rose, Ledema, Judy and Carol; a very special sister, Betti Messer Dancy; and two brothers, Curtis and Billy. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Monday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020