JOANN PERKINS, 75, of Lavalette, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. She was born November 6, 1944, in Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Melvin and Maxine Tomblin Perry. Joann was a retired Regulatory Clerk for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a Baptist by faith and a member of the Wayne County Veterans Association. Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Yorkie Perry Stender Werth and Stella Perry Mayo and husband Shelby. Survivors include her loving daughter, Kimberly Ann Preece and husband Robert of Huntington; two sisters, Brenda Sue Maynard and husband Roger, Melva Lou Maynard and husband Dale, all of Wayne; four brothers, Randall Perry and wife Sue of Felicity, Ohio, Dolphus Perry and wife Marie of Lavalette, Orval Perry and wife Brenda of Wayne, Michael Perry and wife Debbie of Wayne; two grandsons, Aaron Nicholas Preece, Austin Perry Preece; and a host of nieces, nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. Though we grieve our loss, there is joy, too, in having known and loved such a special person. Please join us for a Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Roger Maynard. Burial will follow at S.D. Copley Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House or to Guide Dogs for the Blind, P.O. Box 3950, San Rafael, CA 94912-3950, www.guidedogs.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2019