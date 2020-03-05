The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
304-453-1751
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
JOANN SMITH LANGDON


1936 - 2020
JOANN SMITH LANGDON Obituary

JOANN SMITH LANGDON, 83, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away March 4, 2020, at Cabell Health Care in Culloden. Funeral service will be conducted noon Friday, March 6, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. She was born July 22, 1936, in Kenova, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charlie B. and Leta Wood Smith. JoAnn was a former manager and cook at the former Albert's Restaurant in Kenova. She was a member of the Hyland Heights Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jimmy Russell Langdon; five sisters; and one brother. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Katy Jo Smith (Jerry David); one niece and her husband, Rebecca Williamson Carver (Keith); one nephew, Charles Franklin Dishman; two great-nephews, Eric and Spencer Carver; and two special friends, Jenny Willis Erwin and Helen Bocook. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020
