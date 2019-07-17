







JOANNA JEAN "JODI" CARSON, 61, of Lexington, Ky., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away suddenly at her place of work on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Winchester, Ky. She is the sister of Rick Carson (Linda) of Summerville, S.C., Paul Carson of Barboursville, W.Va., and Jill Carson Shaffer (Sam) of Tarpon Springs, Fla. She is also the beloved daughter of Dick and Clarissa Carson of Huntington, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Howard and Harriet Harless, and paternal grandparents, Arthur and Emogene Carson. She is also survived by one niece, Jenny Carson and great-nephew Carson Beckelhymer of Hermitage, Tenn., nephews, Joe Carson and Chris Carson of Summerville, S.C., Sam Shaffer of Boston, Mass., and Jake Shaffer of Fort Myers, Fla. She was a devoted aunt and loved each of them deeply, and her zany, infectious spirit and constant generosity will be missed terribly by all of them. Jodi was a proud member of the HEHS Class of 1976 and worked tirelessly to coordinate and continue the tradition of class reunions. She also graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor of Science degree, and from University of Kentucky with a Master of Social Work degree and was an avid fan of both her Marshall Thundering Herd and Kentucky Wildcats, remaining active in both alumni associations. She was a lifelong Methodist, having grown up in Crossroads United Methodist Church in Huntington, W.Va., and later regularly attending First United Methodist Church of Huntington with her parents. Always a strong tennis player and partner, she participated in many tennis leagues in Huntington, W.Va., and Lexington, Ky. In Lexington, she was a USTA team captain for years and helped facilitate many women's return to/introduction to tennis. She was also a former member of the Lexington Tennis Club. While in Lexington, she worked at University of Kentucky Medical Center from 1991, as a Social Worker with the pediatric oncology, Markey Cancer Center and nephrology departments, until she retired in 2015. In her retirement, she continued to serve her dialysis patients while working for Fresenius Kidney Care in Winchester, Ky. A special thanks to her many loving neighbors in the close-knit JPW/Baylor Place gang, who loved her like one of their own, and where holidays, Super Bowls, UK games and Sunday Funday celebrations might never be the same. As per Jodi's request (instructions!), she will be cremated, and a private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local Hospice Care, something about which Jodi was especially passionate. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 17, 2019