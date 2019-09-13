|
JoANNA KITTS REED, 82, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. She was born in Getaway, Ohio, on February 20, 1937, to the late Robert Orville and Effie Alberta Ellis Kitts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Reed; four sisters, triplet infants Lily Belle Kitts, Lula Belle Hart and Lila Belle Kitts, and Judith Gibson; one brother, Herman D. Kitts; sister-in-law, Clara Marie Flora Crabtree; and aunt and uncle, Grace and Gaylord Adkins. She is survived by one brother, Robert "Carl" Kitts; two sisters-in-law, Willa Kitts and Anna Flora Gibson; nephew, Terry (Paula) Lee Flora of Lexington, Ky.; and special neighbor, Larry Ford of South Point, Ohio. She was an officer in the Trust Department at First Huntington National, as well as a Loan officer at Huntington Trust. She was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was also a member of Sybene Baptist Church. A private family graveside service officiated by Pastor Bobby Young will be held at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019