Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Teays Valley Presbyterian Church
5339 Teays Valley Road
Scott Depot, WV
View Map
JOANNA PARKINS CRAIGO, of Winfield, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2019. She was the daughter of William Blaine Parkins and Anna Lucille Kessell Parkins. She was born in the coal town of Plymouth, W.Va., in Putnam County. She was a graduate of Poca High School, earned a BA in Elementary Education from West Virginia State College and her Master's in Administration from Marshall University. She is survived by her husband, Oshel Berdel Craigo, and their four daughters, Sabrina Craigo Boskovic and husband Jovan of Boston, Mass., Christina Craigo of Denver, Colo., Desiree Craigo of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Shannon Craigo-Snell and husband Seth of Louisville, Ky.; and seven grandchildren, Anna Swartz, Jacob Craigo-Snell, Elias Craigo-Snell, Lucy Craigo-Snell, Aleksandar Boskovic, Maya Boskovic and Elena Boskovic. She was an avid reader, loved to travel and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She began teaching in a one-room school called Texas Elementary in Putnam County and retired at age 52. She served as a Principal in Putnam County for twenty-two years. She was an active member of the WV Principal's Association, a member of the NEA, WVEA, and was awarded the honor of being named a Silver Sister by her educational sorority, Alpha Beta Kappa. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, 5339 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot. Entombment will be in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House, W.Va. Immediately following the committal service at the cemetery, family and friends are welcome to attend a reception at Chapman Funeral Home, 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield, W.Va. In keeping with Joanna's love of teaching and support of educators, donations are encouraged to the Joanna Parkins Craigo Scholarship Fund at West Virginia State University. You may share memories of Joanna by visiting her tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Craigo family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019
