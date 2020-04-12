Home

JOCELYN G. PECK

JOCELYN G. PECK, 66, passed away, surrounded by family at her home in Tampa, FL, on April 6, 2020. She was born March 22, 1954, the daughter of the late Innis Eldridge Jr. and Carolyn Bernice "Rice" Lively, in Huntington, WV. She is survived by her sister, Lesley "Lively" Gonzalez; a son, Jerod (Tiffany) Peck; a daughter, Jessica Wilburn; five special grandchildren, Cody, Cayleigh, Gianna, Leland and Zane; and the love of her life, Joe Peck. Jocelyn will be remembered as a special friend to so many, a loving mother to her children, and for her love of God. She will lay in rest alongside her parents at Woodmere Cemetery in Huntington, WV. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Hospice House of your choice. Cremations of Greater Tampa Bay is assisting her family with arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
