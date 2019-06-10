The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
JODI NICOLE DIAMOND

JODI NICOLE DIAMOND Obituary




JODI NICOLE DIAMOND, 24, of Ona, passed away June 5, 2019. She was born September 27, 1994, in Huntington, a daughter of Walter "John" Diamond and his companion, Lisa Lynch; and Katie Diamond and her companion, Ryan Blake. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Margaret Diamond, and grandfathers, Troy Cochran and Johnny Riffe. In addition to her parents she is survived by one son, Jace; two brothers, Jarrod (Stefanie) Diamond and their son, Logan Diamond, and Austin Diamond; two special twin stepsisters, Gemma and Lilah Blake; grandmother, Levada "Jean" Cochran; cousin, Chrissy Riffe; and many special cousins, family and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Tim Messinger and Pastor Jeff Dailey. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 10, 2019
