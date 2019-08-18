The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
JODY DARRELL SUTPHIN

JODY DARRELL SUTPHIN, 48, of Salt Rock, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 16, 2019, at University of Kentucky Medical Center, after a battle with lung disease. He was born November 18, 1970, in Cabell County, a son of Nancy Sutphin and the late Richard Sutphin. He is also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Greg Gilkerson. He was the owner of Sutphin's Wood Toys and will be remembered for his great craft work. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer Gilkerson Sutphin; two daughters, Brianna Sutphin and Dedra Gilkerson; one son, Josh Sutphin; one sister, Teresa Tate (Jack); one brother, Rick Sutphin (Kim); one grandchild, Jade Gilkerson; mother-in-law, Roberta Adkins; brother-in-law, Greg Gilkerson Jr. (Amanda); and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Ron Joplin officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
