JODY G. SMIRL of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, with her husband and sons by her side. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 12 noon. She was born in Mobile, Alabama, the daughter of the late Raymond Booth Guthrie and Emma Jeanne Cole Guthrie Lacefield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Guthrie. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, member and former President of Huntington Woman's Club, Board of Directors for Green Acres Regional Center, YWCA, YMCA and a member for many years and former vice-president of Huntington-Cabell Republican Women. She served a total of 20 years in the WV House of Delegates, starting in 1966 through 2004 becoming the most re-elected woman in the House. She was also elected three times to be a Delegate to the GOP National Convention. She is survived by her loving family and devoted husband of 64 years, Dan W. Smirl; two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas Booth "Tommy" and Mary Smirl of Huntington and Daniel Marvin "Danny" and Diana Smirl of Savannah, Ga.; three granddaughters, Dr. Sydnee Smirl McElroy (Justin); Julia Teylor Smirl and Rileigh Booth Smirl, who was born on the same day 67 years later; and two great-granddaughters, Charlie Gail McElroy and Cooper Renee McElroy. Pallbearers will be Sydnee McElroy, Teylor Smirl, Rileigh Smirl, Justin McElroy, Michael Meadows and John Dick. Jody will be remembered for her commitment to the people she served and her unwavering determination to stand up for those in need. She will be sadly missed by her family and those whose lives she touched. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019