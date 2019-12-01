The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beard Mortuary
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 522-8253
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for JOE KEEFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOE ALLEN KEEFER


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOE ALLEN KEEFER Obituary




JOE ALLEN KEEFER, 90, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jason C. Black officiating. Burial will follow. He was born May 19, 1929, in Huntington, the son of the late Lawson and Pansy Ashworth Keefer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Gray Keefer, and two sons, Robert Keefer and Allen D. Keefer. He retired from Mountaineer Gas Company with forty-one years of service. He was in the U.S. Naval Reserve for nine years. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Verlin Hughes; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, Tammy and Brenda Keefer; and a very special friend, Jeannie Grieco. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beard Mortuary
Download Now