|
|
JOE ALLEN KEEFER, 90, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jason C. Black officiating. Burial will follow. He was born May 19, 1929, in Huntington, the son of the late Lawson and Pansy Ashworth Keefer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Gray Keefer, and two sons, Robert Keefer and Allen D. Keefer. He retired from Mountaineer Gas Company with forty-one years of service. He was in the U.S. Naval Reserve for nine years. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Verlin Hughes; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, Tammy and Brenda Keefer; and a very special friend, Jeannie Grieco. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019