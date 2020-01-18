|
|
JOE EDWARD BOYD JR., 65, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Rev. Ken Nolan officiating. Burial will follow at the Golden Oaks Cemetery, Ashland, Ky. He was born on January 17, 1954, at Wayne, W.Va., a son of Dortha Lou Cyrus Dyer of Wayne, W.Va., (the late Red Dyer) and the late Joe Edward Boyd Sr. (Wanda Boyd of Huntington, W.Va.) Joe worked as a river pilot for Marathon Marine. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Penix Boyd; grandparent, Era Dyer; and a sister, Linda Boyd. Survivors include two sons, Christopher Edward Boyd (Brittney) of Wayne, W.Va., and Brandon Curtis Boyd (Melanie) of Fort Worth, Texas; sister, Teresa Maynard (Obie) of Huntington, W.Va.; three brothers, John Boyd of Wayne, W.Va., Timothy Boyd (Karen Elaine) of Lavalette, W.Va., and Chuck Dyer of West Hamlin, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Hayden, Henry and Zoey Boyd; and special extended family, Tom and Cathie Kinsey. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 18, 2020