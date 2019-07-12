







JOE MACRI, 91, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home with his amazing wife of fifty-one years, Jeanne, his son, Joey, and devoted niece, Teresa Roe, by his side on Monday, July 8, 2019. Joe was born in Beaver Falls, Pa., on October 20, 1927, son of the late Vincenzo "Jim" and Josephine Macri. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were sisters, Marina Perovich, Teresa Waterman and Rosemary Ransick, as well as brother, Don Macri. Survivors include his beautiful and beloved wife, Jeanne, treasured son and daughter-in-love, Joey and Sara, and his precious grandchildren, Teddy, Nicky and Lila, whom he adored. Also surviving Joe are brothers, Pat (Patty), Mike (Shirley) and Jim (Carolyn) Macri; as well as his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Della (Gary) Miller, Bill (Gloria) Bentley and Phyllis Sedalisky. He has thirty-eight wonderful nieces and nephews that meant the world to their Uncle Joe. Truly a legend, Joe was owner of Macri's Little Store, home of their famous ham salad. In addition, Joe worked thirty-four years at Houdaille Industries along with other endeavors, including Corner Grocery (where he met Jeanne), Gulf Oil Station, Taly Boys Pizza, the Pine Room and Huntington Publishing Company. Joe was a WWII US Army veteran, a member of the Elks Lodge, Chesapeake-Proctorville Lions Club, past member of the Metro Community Federal Credit Union and loyal member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. He truly was a pillar of the community. The Macri family is incredibly grateful to their friends and community for the love and support they have received. Love lives on. You are invited to visit the family at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home Saturday morning, July 13, between 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio, is at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. American Legion Post 93 will conduct military graveside rites. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Huntington VA Medical Center at https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/. Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 12, 2019