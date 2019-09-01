Home

JOE RANDALL LONG, 87, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Lottie Lou Wedemeyer Long, died Aug. 30. He was a meat merchandiser for Evans Grocery and Penny Fare of Gallipolis, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Grace United Methodist Church Chapel, Gallipolis; entombment in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Grace United Methodist Church or Holzer Hospice. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
