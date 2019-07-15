Services Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory 2851 3rd Avenue Huntington , WV 25702 (304) 523-9424 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory 2851 3rd Avenue Huntington , WV 25702 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church Resources More Obituaries for JOEL GENSLER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JOEL ARTHUR GENSLER

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email







JOEL ARTHUR GENSLER, born Oct. 7, 1950, and died July 11, 2019, of Huntington, married his college sweetheart 47 years ago and built a beautiful life with their five children followed by twelve grands. He was the son of the late Ray K. and Faith Roberts Gensler. Joel graduated from Huntington East High School and later earned a BBA from Marshall University, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. Post college he completed an apprenticeship with IBEW Local #317 and subsequently spent most of his adult life working as a master electrician in the Huntington area. Joel excelled playing YMCA pick-up basketball games and in later years relaxing in the Y's warm-water pool, front-porch rocking, back-porch bird watching, and reading every published novel by Stephen King, Louis L'Amour, and Zane Grey, often while relaxing in a tub of hot water. He loved to use the remote to flip between the History Channel, ESPN, and Animal Planet (especially for "Call of the Wildman"). Joel loved to support his favorite college sports teams with his apparel, often wearing a Marshall University shirt covered by a WVU or West Point jacket, or vice versa. His accompanying ball cap came from a collection of his kids' colleges, ball teams, and favorite vacation destinations. On one hand, there was very little in life that Joel belittled except for missed foul shots, a football runner being caught from behind, a bad call on any field, or a Hamburger Helper dinner. On the other hand, Joel loved Friday night movie/dinner dates with his wife, Norma, being hit with Cocoa Beach "smacker in the facer" waves with his grandchildren, helping friends and family with electrical challenges, listening to Waylon, Willie, Conway or "Phantom of the Opera," watching John Wayne movies, and following his favorite teams (not in any particular order), Army, Marshall, and WVU. He had a passion for college softball no matter the team, probably due to his four daughters playing the game, often with him as the coach. One of the greatest loves of his life was church camp. From 1984 through 2015, Joel spent the third week of June on the hillsides of Camp Luther in Webster County, W.Va., serving as a junior counselor, junior dean, or camp "roustabout." The other 51 weeks of the years, Joel spent time recruiting kids from St. Paul Lutheran and the community to be campers in future summers. His church positions of Sunday school teacher and superintendent helped in his recruiting efforts. Though quiet and sweet by nature, he was famous for giving unsolicited, yet profound and lengthy inspirational speeches in front of audiences of all ages. "Parps" is survived by his wife, Norma Fitch Gensler, and their five children: Sarah Gensler Mariani and her husband, Tony, of Huntington; Rebekah Gensler and her husband, Matthew Butler, of Covington, Ky.; Jonathan Gensler and his wife, Ashley, of Nashville, Tenn.; Anna Gensler of Charleston, W.Va.; and Rachel Gensler Hall and her husband, Charlie, of Charleston, W.Va. In addition are the perfect dozen grandchildren: Robert "Trey" Bell III, Katherine "Katie" Bell, his birthday buddy Abigail "Abby" Bell, his namesake Joel Butler, Cora Butler, Faithanna "Faithie" Hall, Evan Butler, Samuel "Sam" Butler, Lily Hall, Hazel Gensler, Theodore "Tido" Gensler, and his special "upgrade" Malia Hall. They lovingly called him G-Daddy. He is also survived by his sister, Jenny Gensler Clark, formerly of Huntington, and several nieces and nephews as well as a sister/cousin, Lauretta Gensler Garman, and special caring cousin, Chris Gensler Crout of Pennsylvania. In addition, there are a multitude of Gensler relatives surviving in Pennsylvania and Roberts relatives spread throughout the local area and United States. Joel is survived by his extended and loving Camp Luther WV family. In addition to his parents, these loved ones preceded Joel in death: sister, Joyce Gensler Fortner; brother-in-law, Maurice Clark; and son-in-law, Robert Bell Jr. The Gensler family wants to especially acknowledge Joel's caregivers as well as their supervisors from Unlimited PossAbilities in Milton: Chris Crytzer, Brett Ballengee, Justin and Jeremy Sweat, Ron Brock, Mike Hill, Justin Perry, Mason Dempsey, David Cole, and Jacob Taylor. Joel was loved as much as he gave love. Rest eternal grant him, O Lord, and let light perpetual shine on him. May his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. A visitation will be held at Chapman's Mortuary in Huntington on Monday, 15 July 2019 from 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy is Tuesday, 16 July 2019 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 721 12th Ave, Huntington, at 11 a.m. with the Pastors Kevin Mackey and Randolf Richardson officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery following the funeral. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Camp Luther Scholarship Fund, c/o Rev. Jason Felici, Director Camp Luther, PO Box 893, Franklin, WV 26807. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 15, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries