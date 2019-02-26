







JOEL "JOE" V. HOOKER, 71, husband of Marta Maynard Hooker, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Greg Tomlinson, Pastor Rod Justice and Pastor Bill Adkins. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington, where his family will be honorary pallbearers. He was born May 11, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late F. Valgene and Virginia Frances Wiggle Hooker. Joe was a retired Finishing and Shipping Board Operator with Braskem. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War. Joe was Past Master Kenova #110 AF&AM 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason Valley of Huntington and Valley Secretary El Hasa Shrine Huntington Royal Arch Chapter #6 Huntington Commandary #9 Worthy Patron of Huntington Chapter No. 8 Order of the Eastern Star Faithful Forty. Joe was also a member of the Jefferson Avenue Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Shelley Mathis. Additional survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Andrew Joel and Leilei Hooker; daughter and son-in-law Kristi and Rob Preston; grandchildren Taylor, Jonah (Amber), Kassidy, Victor, Dylan and Ainsley; brother Alan Hooker; sister Valerie Flesher; special nephew Michael Hooker and a host of family, friends and wonderful church family. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington and the Hospice Home Team workers as well. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jefferson Avenue Church of God or the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington.