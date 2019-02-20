Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heck Funeral Home
1007 Smith St
Milton, WV 25541
(304) 743-4141
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Heck Funeral Home
1007 Smith St
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Heck Funeral Home
1007 Smith St
Milton, WV 25541
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN HOLLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN BAILEY HOLLEY


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOHN BAILEY HOLLEY Obituary




JOHN BAILEY HOLLEY, 71, of Culloden, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. He was born September 15, 1947, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late Other and Maudie Holley. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Hobert, Harold and Cecil Holley; and four sisters, Zena Johnson, Esther Jenkins, Rita Kessell and Patsy Miller. John was retired from the Huntington State Hospital and a veteran of the US Navy. He is survived by one brother, David Holley (Wanda); one sister, Gloria Holley; sister-in-law, Sumi Holley; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Heck Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. C. Douglas Peters officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.heckfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries