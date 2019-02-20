|
JOHN BAILEY HOLLEY, 71, of Culloden, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. He was born September 15, 1947, in Cabell County, W.Va., a son of the late Other and Maudie Holley. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Hobert, Harold and Cecil Holley; and four sisters, Zena Johnson, Esther Jenkins, Rita Kessell and Patsy Miller. John was retired from the Huntington State Hospital and a veteran of the US Navy. He is survived by one brother, David Holley (Wanda); one sister, Gloria Holley; sister-in-law, Sumi Holley; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Heck Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. C. Douglas Peters officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.heckfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019