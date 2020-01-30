|
DR. JOHN BEAUMONT WALDEN, son of Dr. George Washington Walden and Mauna Fae Walden, dedicated his 76 years on Earth to medical education, humanitarian efforts and living each day to its fullest. A gifted orator and man of considerable wit, John attended some of the finest learning institutions including University of Virginia, West Virginia University School of Medicine, Gorgas U.S. Army Hospital, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. Passionate for patient care, particularly in rural and remote regions of the world, he served the local community as Professor and Chair of Family & Community Health and Associate Dean of Marshall University School of Medicine. He joined the medical school in 1982. He was dedicated to clinical ability and took great pleasure in training the next generation of young medical minds. John was renowned for his love and preservation of the jungle and its mystical inhabitants, the indigenous tribes of the Amazon basin. Spanning four decades and completing over 150 treks into the jungle, John initiated and implemented modern health care practices to countless peoples and their societies in Central and South America. His dedication to their preservation awarded him a great number of professional honors and distinctions. A photographer, sailor and dedicated naturalist, he passed peacefully on January 23, 2020, in his beloved South Florida. He is survived by his son, Eric Walden, daughter, Ilanna Garzon (Dr. Philippe Garzon), grandchildren, Ariel Garzon, Mia Garzon and Eliza Garzon, sister, Isabel Rose Walden (S.L. Kirby), and former spouse, Lisa Walden. Despite an incredibly blessed and decorated career, one of John's favorite pastimes was simply relaxing with family, friends and a great glass of wine. His fantastically entertaining tales of adventure, slick sense of humor and wise counsel will be dearly missed. We love you, Dad; thank you for everything. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, at Handley Funeral Home, 7350 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Service will be at 11 a.m. and burial to follow thereafter at Goldsbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the TOMA Foundation, www.tomatribaloutreach.org/, 678-644-6383, or Becker Family Scholarship/Marshall University Foundation, attention Linda Holmes, 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington, WV 25701. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
