Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
JOHN C. SEATON, 55, of Columbus, Ohio, son of Patricia Mason of Gallipolis, Ohio, died June 1 in Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital, Westerville, Ohio. He was a Medical Assistant with MedSave Clinic in Columbus. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests your consideration of a donation to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 5, 2019
