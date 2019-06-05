|
JOHN C. SEATON, 55, of Columbus, Ohio, son of Patricia Mason of Gallipolis, Ohio, died June 1 in Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital, Westerville, Ohio. He was a Medical Assistant with MedSave Clinic in Columbus. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests your consideration of a donation to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 5, 2019
