







JOHN CHESTER FARLEY, 74, of Ceredo, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019, in Cornerstone Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, with Pastor Tom Baisden and Minister John Holland officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. John was born May 20, 1944, in Bellwood, W.Va., son of the late William and Inez Smith Farley. He was a retired clerk from the N&W Railroad and was a veteran having served his country in the U.S. Navy. John loved the outdoors and was most at peace in the woods. He loved gardening and do-it-yourself projects, which many were started but finishing was always a problem. In addition to his parents he was preceded by two sisters, Ruth Ramsey and Helen Mentz; and a special brother-in-law, Kyle Browning. John is survived by his beloved wife, Norma Jean McFann Farley; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissia McDowell (Greg) and Melinda "Susie" Yates (Bill); two sisters, Dorothy Lunsford and Kathy Thomas (Maynard); and two precious grandchildren, Douglas and Laura Walker. The family wishes to thank the MICU and Pulmonary Unit staffs at St. Mary's Medical Center for their care of John throughout his stay. The family also wishes to thank the staff at Cornerstone Hospital for all their care. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.