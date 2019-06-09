|
JOHN CLAYBOURNE MAY III, 75, of Barboursville, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born November 28, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan, a son of the late John Claybourne May II and Doris Marie Lynch May. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his companion of thirty-three years, Jearline Gillispie. Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 9, 2019