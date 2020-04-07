|
JOHN D. TIPTON, 59, of South Point, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, at his residence. He was born December 28, 1960, in Ironton, Ohio, to his parents Dan and Margaret Tipton of Stuart, Fla. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Marion and Mary Ann Melvin and paternal grandparents Daniel and Helen Tipton. John was a businessman who operated the Southern Hills Best Western Motel. He also owned and operated Best Storage and Kenova Boat Mart and South Point Citgo. Additionally, he worked at Steve's Auto Parts. John was of the Christian faith. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Marie A. Tipton, whom he married August 16, 1980; son John Ryan Tipton (Rachele); two grandsons, Thomas Ryan Tipton and Hunter Henson; one granddaughter, Abby Henson; sister Denise Mitchell (Wayne) of Columbus, Ohio; and a nephew, Brice A. Burkhardt. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com. Contributions in John's memory may be made to the .
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020