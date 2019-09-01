Home

JOHN DOUGLAS PATTON

JOHN DOUGLAS PATTON, 85, of Burnaugh, Ky., widower of Sue Ann Rankin Patton, died Aug. 28 in Ashland Community Hospice. He was a union ironworker. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice, Bear Creek United Methodist Church or to Big Sandy Volunteer Fire Department. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
