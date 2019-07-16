







JOHN E. HOLBROOK, 78, lifelong resident of Kenova, W.Va., and South Point, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point. He was born August 14, 1940, in Kenova, a son of the late John Wesley Holbrook and Eunice Reynolds Holbrook. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Joshua Matthew Holbrook; a daughter, Sandra Leigh Ferrell; and two sisters, Reva Lontoc and Wanda Gillum. John was a graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School and was a member of the Laborer's Union, Local 1353, Charleston, W.Va. Survivors include a daughter, Shauna Renee Baird of Kenova; four grandchildren, Christopher (Sabine) Lizyness, Joseph (Terrie Biello) Lizyness and John (Katie) Baird Jr., all of Partlow, Va., and Jocelyn Holbrook of Huntington, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren, Matthew Lizyness, Sarah Lizyness and John Thomas Baird, all of Partlow, Va.; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point with Pastor Tom Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com. The family wishes to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Heartland of Riverview. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 16, 2019