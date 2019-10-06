|
JOHN EDWARD TAYLOR, 79, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. He was born April 29, 1940, in Huntington, son of the late Henry Sr. and Ethel Smith Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters. He is survived by one son, Jeremy Taylor; two grandchildren, Adriauna Taylor and Dontae Blake; one sister, Jarrell Worley; one brother, Steve Taylor; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Bishop Gary Edwards officiating. Visitation will be held 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019