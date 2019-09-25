|
|
|
JOHN FINNEY, 89, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Betty Jane Davis Finney, died Sept. 23 in Holzer Medical Center. He worked at Evans and Pennyfare Warehouse and at Bowman's Homecare Medical Supply. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 27, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.wilisfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Calvary Baptist Cemetery, c/o Sharon Fisher, 356 Clark Chapel Road, Bidwell, OH 45614.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019