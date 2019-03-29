







JOHN FRANKLIN WORKMAN, 67, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born August 26, 1951, in Robinette, W.Va., son of the late Hobert and Gloria Presley Workman. John was a member of First Baptist Church of Chesapeake and retired from Walker Machinery. He was also a Marine Corps Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marsha Workman; one daughter, Johna Workman Simmons of New Albany, Ohio; three grandchildren, Ben Simmons, Clay Simmons and Miley Simmons; three brothers, David Workman of Summersville, W.Va., Ronnie Workman of Pennsylvania and Steve Workman of Man, W.Va.; one sister, Patty O'Neil of Las Vegas, N.V.; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Edna Short of Huntington; special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jerry and Billie Short of Oklahoma; and his Walker Machinery family from Logan, W.Va. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, 169 Forest Lawn Cemetery Road, Pecks Mill, WV 25547, with burial to follow. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.