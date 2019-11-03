|
|
JOHN FROST passed away in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 30, 2019, at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Julie, Joyce and John; his sister, Mischell Wolfram; brother, Greg Frost; and five grandchildren. In lieu of traditional services, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Western Hills Country Club, 5780 Cleves-Warsaw, Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nov. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. For those wishing, memorials can be made to Westwood United Methodist Church, Music Dept., 3460 Epworth, Cincinnati, OH 45211.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019