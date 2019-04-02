







JOHN H. CALDWELL, 82, of Kenova, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington. He was born March 9, 1937 in Wayne County, a son of the late Lewis and Clara Adkins Caldwell. He was a general laborer and retired from Pilgrim Glass. He was a member of Faith Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Dakota Jane Tackett; and two brothers, Boyd and Paul Caldwell. He is survived by his wife, Irene Rowe Caldwell; four sons and daughters-in-law, Charles (Jana) Caldwell, Randall (Sandy) Caldwell, James (Ed) Caldwell and John (Cheryl) Caldwell; three sisters, Nell Workman, Rose Pennington and Patty Workman; granddaughters, Angela (Mark) Krismer, Charlene (Robert) Amar, Amanda (Shawn) Tackett, Christina (Jeff) Vance and Ciara (Chad) Hatcher; grandsons, Charles (Rosetta) Caldwell, Steven (Cindy) Caldwell, Scott Daniel Caldwell, Michael Caldwell, Nathen Caldwell, Brandon Caldwell, Preston Caldwell and Daniel Lee Lucas; and ten great grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Funeral services will begin immediately following the visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bobby Chaffin and Rev. Ray Williamson officiating. Burial will be in Spring Valley Memory Gardens.