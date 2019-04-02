The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
JOHN H. CALDWELL

JOHN H. CALDWELL, 82, of Kenova, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington. He was born March 9, 1937 in Wayne County, a son of the late Lewis and Clara Adkins Caldwell. He was a general laborer and retired from Pilgrim Glass. He was a member of Faith Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Dakota Jane Tackett; and two brothers, Boyd and Paul Caldwell. He is survived by his wife, Irene Rowe Caldwell; four sons and daughters-in-law, Charles (Jana) Caldwell, Randall (Sandy) Caldwell, James (Ed) Caldwell and John (Cheryl) Caldwell; three sisters, Nell Workman, Rose Pennington and Patty Workman; granddaughters, Angela (Mark) Krismer, Charlene (Robert) Amar, Amanda (Shawn) Tackett, Christina (Jeff) Vance and Ciara (Chad) Hatcher; grandsons, Charles (Rosetta) Caldwell, Steven (Cindy) Caldwell, Scott Daniel Caldwell, Michael Caldwell, Nathen Caldwell, Brandon Caldwell, Preston Caldwell and Daniel Lee Lucas; and ten great grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Funeral services will begin immediately following the visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bobby Chaffin and Rev. Ray Williamson officiating. Burial will be in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019
