JOHN HENRY ADKINS III


1953 - 2020
JOHN HENRY ADKINS III Obituary

JOHN HENRY ADKINS III, 66, of Ona, W.Va., passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born on May 27, 1953, in Logan, W.Va., a son of Leona Adkins and the late John H. Adkins II. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Adkins; three daughters, Brenda Adkins, Nicole Riddle (Bo Conrad) and Ashley Adkins (Michael Hughes); two sons, John H. Adkins IV (Bobbi) and Chris Adkins (Sara Shull); four sisters, Nancy, Martha, Kathy and Dianna; three brothers, Charlie, Russell and Delbert; and eight grandchildren, Zachary, Jordyn, Ethan, Devin, Chase, Jasper, Hayden and Leah. A private graveside service will be conducted at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020
