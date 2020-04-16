|
|
|
JOHN HENRY ADKINS III, 66, of Ona, W.Va., passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born on May 27, 1953, in Logan, W.Va., a son of Leona Adkins and the late John H. Adkins II. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Adkins; three daughters, Brenda Adkins, Nicole Riddle (Bo Conrad) and Ashley Adkins (Michael Hughes); two sons, John H. Adkins IV (Bobbi) and Chris Adkins (Sara Shull); four sisters, Nancy, Martha, Kathy and Dianna; three brothers, Charlie, Russell and Delbert; and eight grandchildren, Zachary, Jordyn, Ethan, Devin, Chase, Jasper, Hayden and Leah. A private graveside service will be conducted at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020