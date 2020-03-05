|
JOHN J. MAYNARD passed on February 29, 2020, in Carrollton, Georgia, at the age of 95. John is survived by his daughter, Denise Jean Maynard of Merritt Island, Florida; grandchildren, Mackenzie Hunter of Fishers, Indiana, and Dani Jean Hunter of Chicago, Illinois; sister, Rosalee Dickerson of Wayne , W.Va.; brothers, Eugene Maynard (Charlotte) of Cleveland, Ohio, Bobby Maynard of Wayne, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Wallace Maynard of Bremen, Georgia; parents, Charlie and Kizzie Maynard of Kiahsville; sisters, Pavelo Maynard of East Lynn, W.Va., Mauda Sperry of Huntington, W.Va., Leota Wiley of Kiahsville, W.Va., Ruby Watts of Lavalette, W.Va., and brother, Cletis Maynard of Cleveland, Ohio. John was born on April 4, 1924, in Kiahsville, W.Va. He was a truck driver for over 50 years, with numerous safety awards. He loved driving truck and seeing the country. He drove to every state except Hawaii at least twice. He loved to travel and meet people; he never met a stranger. He was a great storyteller and banjo player. He would light up a room with his presence. A private service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at Maynard Family Cemetery in East Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Humane Society.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020