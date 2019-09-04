|
|
JOHN JESSIE BURCHAM, 82, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. John was born on May 16, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Curtis Burcham and Margaret Pennington Burcham. He was retired from the Sun Oil Company and was also a cattle farmer. He is survived by two sisters, Polly Midkiff and Rose McNeely, both of Huntington, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019