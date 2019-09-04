The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Ridgelawn Memorial Park
Huntington, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN BURCHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN JESSIE BURCHAM


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN JESSIE BURCHAM Obituary




JOHN JESSIE BURCHAM, 82, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. John was born on May 16, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Curtis Burcham and Margaret Pennington Burcham. He was retired from the Sun Oil Company and was also a cattle farmer. He is survived by two sisters, Polly Midkiff and Rose McNeely, both of Huntington, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now