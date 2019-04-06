







JOHN KENNETH O'HARE, 68, of Cross Lanes, W.Va., passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born September 14, 1950, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late John Kenneth O'Hare Jr. and Patricia Louden O'Hare. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald and Jeffrey O'Hare. He was a graduate of Purdue University and worked in management at Ashland Coal Inc. and Arch Coal Inc. After retirement, he remained a consultant for Arch Coal Inc. and was actively involved in the Charleston Parkinson's Society. He is survived by his son, John Kenneth "J.K." O'Hare IV; a brother, James Stuart (Michelle) O'Hare; a nephew, Justin O'Hare; and a niece, Kristine O'Hare. Memorial contributions may be made to Charleston Parkinson's Support Group, 222 Capitol Street, Suite 400, Charleston, WV 25301. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. A memorial reception will be held on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Beard Mortuary.