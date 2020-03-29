|
JOHN KYLE KINZER JR., 80, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his residence. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined. He was born October 24, 1939, in Beckley, W.Va., the son of the late John Kyle Kinzer Sr. and Laura Virginia Munsell Kinzer. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Beckley, W.Va., Marshall University and West Virginia University. He retired from Arch Coal Inc. (Ashland Coal) after a long career spanning five decades. After a year at West Virginia University, John found his scholastic home at Marshall University, beginning a relationship with the institution and the Huntington community that would last his lifetime. At Marshall, he also met Betty Sue and their love story began! John credits Marshall with a great deal of his success and returned that debt tenfold. He spent his life in the service of others. He was committed to St. John's Episcopal Church, Hospice of Huntington, Cammack Children's Center and Marshall University. He was an ardent supporter of Marshall football and basketball and spent years giving service through the Alumni Association, Society of Yeager Scholars and the Marshall University Foundation. One of his proudest accomplishments was coming out of retirement to serve as the Interim CEO of the Marshall University Foundation. He adored his children and grandchildren who affectionately knew him as Pooba. He loved spending time at his second home, Deep Creek Lake, in Maryland. He lived life to the fullest, and those who had the pleasure of knowing him appreciated his quick wit, integrity, passion, generosity, faith and determination. He impacted many whom he encountered, through all facets of his life. He was a confidant, mentor and friend. His was no ordinary life; it was a life well-lived and well-loved! He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 57 years, Betty Sue Haden Kinzer; two daughters and son-in-law, Robin and Keith West of Marinette, Wis., and Terri Trompak of Bedford, N.H.; a son and daughter-in-law, John E. and Robin Kinzer of Arlington, Va.; grandchildren, Kinzie, Torie and Haden Trompak and Allison, Katie and Sarah Kinzer; a brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Mary Kinzer of Gadsden, Alabama; a brother-in-law, Dave Haden of Charleston, W.Va.; many nieces, nephews and precious friends. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Cammack Children's Center or Marshall University Foundation, in honor of John to support the endowments for both the Society of Yeager Scholars and the Kinzer Family Scholarship. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.