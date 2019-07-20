







JOHN L. LUSHER, 78, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Dana Turley. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. John was the son of the late Fred and Betty Ruth Adkins Lusher. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Matthew. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helena Adkins Lusher; a son, Rick (Rhonda) Lusher; a daughter, Missy (Mark) Burns; two grandsons, Matthew and Jacob; a granddaughter, Anna; and one great-grandson, Atreyu "Trey." John is also survived by two brothers, Eddie and Dana Lusher; one sister, Connie (Mike) Lycans; and several nephews and nieces. John retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers after 33 years of service. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. The family would like to thank the staff of Cabell Huntington Hospital for their kindness and care during John's hospitalization. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 20, 2019