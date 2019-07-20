The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN LUSHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN L. LUSHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN L. LUSHER Obituary




JOHN L. LUSHER, 78, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Dana Turley. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. John was the son of the late Fred and Betty Ruth Adkins Lusher. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Matthew. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helena Adkins Lusher; a son, Rick (Rhonda) Lusher; a daughter, Missy (Mark) Burns; two grandsons, Matthew and Jacob; a granddaughter, Anna; and one great-grandson, Atreyu "Trey." John is also survived by two brothers, Eddie and Dana Lusher; one sister, Connie (Mike) Lycans; and several nephews and nieces. John retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers after 33 years of service. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. The family would like to thank the staff of Cabell Huntington Hospital for their kindness and care during John's hospitalization. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now