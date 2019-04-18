







JOHN LACOMAS DODSON, 86, of Ashland, Ky., passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. He was born August 28, 1931, at 2768 Greenup Avenue in Ashland, Kentucky. He served 20 years as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force, and also worked for the United States Postal Service where he was a union shop steward before retiring. John was a traveling and gambling man. He was known as "Buddy" to his family. He was a graduate of Douglas High School and married Rosa Carter in 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Ollie Maud Dodson; his siblings, Bobbie L. Dotson Sr., Rosa Slash, Jerry Dotson, Jeff Dotson; and his daughter, Stephanie Ann Dodson. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rosa Dodson; son, Ronnie Dodson of Huntington; a brother, Thomas Dotson of Baltimore, Md.; two grandsons, Johnathan Dodson of Atlanta, Ga., and Juan Dodson of Dayton Ohio; and a host of nieces and nephews in Huntington, New York and Atlanta, Ga., and a special nephew, Bobbie L. Dotson Jr.; and a special friend, Kermit Hill of Huntington. Service will be Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.