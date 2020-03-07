|
|
JOHN LEWIS EINSTEIN III
June 17, 1942
March 5, 2020
John was a man of great wit and strong views, frequently expressed. He was a gourmet cook, a creator of spreadsheets, a staunch Democrat and a top-notch raconteur.
John attended Augusta Military Academy and Belmont Abbey College. He worked primarily in coal-related businesses.
He is survived by his children, Sarah, John IV, Robert, Haven and their families, including grandchildren, Sidney, Emory, John V, and a great-grandson, Malachi. He is also survived by a host of Polan relatives.
In his memory, please vote.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Ad Astra Per Aspera â€¦ to the stars through adversity.
Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2020