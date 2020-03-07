The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary
328 6TH AVE
Huntington, WV 25701
(304) 525-8121

JOHN LEWIS EINSTEIN III

JOHN LEWIS EINSTEIN III Obituary

JOHN LEWIS EINSTEIN III

June 17, 1942

March 5, 2020

John was a man of great wit and strong views, frequently expressed. He was a gourmet cook, a creator of spreadsheets, a staunch Democrat and a top-notch raconteur.

John attended Augusta Military Academy and Belmont Abbey College. He worked primarily in coal-related businesses.

He is survived by his children, Sarah, John IV, Robert, Haven and their families, including grandchildren, Sidney, Emory, John V, and a great-grandson, Malachi. He is also survived by a host of Polan relatives.

In his memory, please vote.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Ad Astra Per Aspera â€¦ to the stars through adversity.

Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2020
