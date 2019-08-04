|
JOHN MELVIN BENTLEY, 69, of Huntington, passed away at St. Mary's Medical Center on Aug. 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 13, 1949, in Huntington, a son of Leo Bentley and Evelyn Ruth Shafer Bentley. He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Clarence "Reg" Compton, in 2014; and his friend, Mike Galuk. John leaves behind his loving wife of 44 years, Terry; his precious son, Jon Ryan (Meredith) Bentley; his grandson, Asa Ryan Bentley; his sister, Margaret Hodges (Curtis), and his brother, Ronald Bentley (Betty Jo); his mother-in-law, Sue Compton; and his brother-in-law, David Compton (Terri). Also surviving are his nieces, Eve Simmons (Brad), Joanna Bentley, Michelle Compton (Josh) and Christy Compton (Andrew); his nephews, Adam Jordan (Kelli) and Christopher Bentley; his great-nieces, Savannah Watts (Kyle) and Jillian Bentley; and his great-nephews, Garrett Jordan, Hunter Jordan and Robert Bentley. John was a wonderful husband, father and friend. He leaves behind his special friends, Mike and Lee Banks, Ralph McKenzie, Dickie Sullivan, Jim "Mousey" Frazier, Jim and Jody Dean, Scott McCoy, Debra Galuk, Lucy Stephens, Janet Thompson, Louise Woods, Connie Clark, Stanley Woods; special brothers-in-law, David Compton and Curty Hodges; and a host of other special relatives and friends. He was a 1968 graduate of C-K High School, a proud U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a retiree of A.K. Steel in Ashland, Ky. He was a member of American Legion Post 93 in Kenova and a member of Webster Oasis. He was also an avid golfer, a great cook and a member of First Baptist Church of Ceredo where he had a great church family and Sunday School Class. Contributions are appreciated in his name to your choice of charities of Honor Flight Network at www.honorflight.org, Little Victories in Ona at www.littlevictories.org or at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home is assisting the family. He will be cremated and there will not be any services at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to his family at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019