Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
JOHN MICHAEL KOLASA JR., 53, of Huntington, passed away March 18, 2019. He was born March 10, 1966, in Botsford, Mich., a son of John Michael Kolasa of Northville, Mich., and Sally Henderson of Huntington. He is also survived by two brothers, Jamie Durham of Huntington and Randal Durham of Hurricane; two nephews, Luke and R.J. Durham; and one niece, Victoria Durham. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019
