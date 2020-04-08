|
JOHN PAUL FREEMAN, 84, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living, Ona, W.Va. He was born March 25, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Herman and Ruth Ratcliff Freeman. He was a retired Vice President of Huntington Federal Bank and a U.S. Air Force veteran. Private graveside services honoring the governor's recommendation of social distancing will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. Burial will follow. Visitation will be streamed live from noon until 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, at www.facebook.com/hensonandkitchen. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, is caring for the family. An online video tribute, condolences and memories may be viewed and shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020