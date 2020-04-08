Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
(304) 736-8986
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Forest Memorial Park
Milton, WV
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Forest Memorial Park
Milton, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN FREEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN PAUL FREEMAN


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN PAUL FREEMAN Obituary

JOHN PAUL FREEMAN, 84, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living, Ona, W.Va. He was born March 25, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Herman and Ruth Ratcliff Freeman. He was a retired Vice President of Huntington Federal Bank and a U.S. Air Force veteran. Private graveside services honoring the governor's recommendation of social distancing will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. Burial will follow. Visitation will be streamed live from noon until 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, at www.facebook.com/hensonandkitchen. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, is caring for the family. An online video tribute, condolences and memories may be viewed and shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -